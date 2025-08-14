Polytechnic Jelajah Hawana 2025 promotes responsible social media use

SHAH ALAM: The Jelajah Hari Wartawan Nasional (HAWANA) 2025 Bersama Siswa programme aims to cultivate responsible digital behaviour among polytechnic students.

Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah (PSA) Polytechnic Director Zainah Rujihan highlighted the importance of ethical internet and social media use.

She said the programme provides valuable exposure to students on managing digital platforms responsibly.

“As digital society members, we must be guided and ethical in using digital media,” she said during the launch.

The event was officiated by Communications Ministry Senior Division Secretary Mazlan Abd Mutalib.

Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj also attended.

Zainah emphasised the need for media support to promote polytechnic and community college initiatives.

She noted POLYCC’s role as Malaysia’s largest Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) provider.

“Media collaboration will help elevate TVET’s impact nationwide,” she added.

PSA student Muslihuddin Farihin Mustapha said the programme teaches authentic news verification via MyCheck.My.

“This helps us distinguish genuine information,” the 20-year-old mechanical engineering student said.

Marketing student V. Keertna Pilaay, 22, gained insights into photography and video production techniques.

“These skills will enhance my marketing career,” she said.

The 2025 edition expands to polytechnics after last year’s success in public universities.

The initiative aligns with efforts to broaden media literacy among diverse student groups. - Bernama