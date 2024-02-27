Teo: Communications Ministry to seek solutions to enhance protection for creative industry talents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry is actively seeking solutions to streamline operations within the creative industry while also enhancing protection for its talents, Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said.

Teo emphasised the importance of developing new strategies to support the future of the creative industry, especially considering the uncertain outlook confronting industry players today.

“As a dynamic industry, talents in the creative economy work hard to prove their talent and worth to stay relevant. Our effort to reform the creative industry, which coincides with Techvolution, is also a part of this idea,“ she said during her opening remarks at the Networking Lunch Session of the Techvolution 2024: Towards A Connected Future For Malaysia event held here today.

Teo commended Techvolution for its extensive efforts in providing a platform for discussion and thought-provoking sessions on the creative industry.

“Moreover, Techvolution has also provided a special stage to introduce The R&D Studio, a Malaysian award-winning creative content studio. I want to express my gratitude to the Techvolution conference organisers for offering this platform for dialogue and exchange,“ she added.

Meanwhile, Irwan Junaidy, Chief Creative Officer of The R&D Studio Sdn Bhd, in his opening presentation said that the networking lunch session aims to enhance networking among creative industry players and facilitate the exchange of ideas regarding the industry.

Techvolution 2024, hosted by SWAG Holdings Sdn Bhd, seeks to offer an extensive conference encompassing trending topics in current technology landscapes, including electric vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), creative economy and globalisation.

The event attracted nearly 300 participants from government agencies and private companies, including Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Sdn Bhd, Yinson Green Technologies (M) Sdn Bhd, and DRB-HICOM. -Bernama