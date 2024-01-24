Thaipusam: Police to carry out patrols in Batu Caves every eight hours

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will carry out patrols every eight hours to maintain public safety and order throughout the Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves tomorrow.

Selangor Deputy Police Chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi urged the thousands of visitors and devotees expected to converge there to be vigilant and take care of their valuables.

“I hope the Thaipusam celebration tomorrow goes smoothly and there are no untoward incidents,” she told reporters after mingling with the visitors at the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves here today.

On Monday (Jan 22), Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was reported to have said that a total of 1,600 police personnel would be deployed to ensure the smooth running of the celebration and the safety of the people, in addition to the setting up of several static control centres to facilitate visitors seeking police assistance and lodging police reports. - Bernama