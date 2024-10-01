Three folds increase in number of flood victims in Pahang, Johor also records increase in evacuees this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor and Pahang recorded an increase in the number of flood evacuees, with Pahang recording a three-fold increase today.

As of 6 am today, Pahang recorded 1,525 victims compared to only 450 evacuees last night, with Rompin district witnessing a drastic increase to 716 people, from 69 victims yesterday, followed by Pekan (716 victims from 377 victims) and Maran (12 from four victims).

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), all the flood evacuees in Pahang are accommodated at 23 relief centres (PPS) in the three districts.

In Johor, the number of victims also increased from 7,947 people at 52 PPS last night to 8,221 people at 53 PPS.

Twenty-six of the PPS are in Kota Tinggi with 4,730 evacuees, followed by 12 PPS in Johor Bahru (1,976 victims), nine PPS in Kluang (1,308 victims), four in Segamat (99 victims) and one PPS each in Kulai (86 victims) ) and Pontian (22 victims).

A survey at the Telemetry Station of the Irrigation and Drainage Department found that several rivers in Pahang still recorded dangerous levels including Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera, Maran and Sungai Rompin (Rompin), as well as Sungai Skudai in Johor Bahru, Sungai Johor in Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Kulai and also Sungai Endau in Kluang.

The report also stated that 45 roads are still closed due to flood, damaged or collapsed bridges and landslides, including Jalan Kg Belenggu in Temerloh, Pahang; Jalan Sg. Telor, Kota Tinggi, Johor; Jalan Sungai Sam to Dabong in Jeli, Kelantan; and Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor. - Bernama