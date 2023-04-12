Three land lots in Syed Sirajuddin Camp’s premium claim

SEREMBAN: There are three land lots in the premium claim of Syed Sirajuddin Camp, Gemas, namely Parcel H, Parcel J and Parcel L with an estimated premium of RM2.162 billion, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

“The issue regarding the land premium at the Gemas camp has started since 2013. Various consultation efforts involving various levels of government officials up to the ministers were carried out between the state government and the federal government.

“This matter was also raised in various key meetings of the federal government, including during the National Finance Council (meeting),“ he said when replying to a question from Choo Ken Hwa (PH-Lukut) in the state legislative assembly today.

Choo had wanted to know the federal government’s debt to the state government, particularly in relation to the Gemas camp.

The Sikamat assemblyman said the Ministry of Defence had proved that there was a gazette for Military Firing Ground J in 1941 and requested that the area remain as gazetted land only.

“Accordingly, the Military Firing Ground J area was removed, making the value of the land premium to be paid to the state government amounting to RM1.272 billion only,“ he said.

Meanwhile, state Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the Negeri Sembilan Veterinary Services Department (JPVNS) has continued the implementation of the National Satellite Farm (LSN) and National Feedlot Centre (NFC) projects involving LSN Londah and LSN Ulu Ladang in Gemas.

He said JPVNS through the P52 development allocation, spent RM163,050 from 2020 to this year to upgrade farm infrastructure and assist in livestock breeding. -Bernama