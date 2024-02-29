Tourism Malaysia welcomes airlines, tourism agencies for collaboration via GSPC grant

LANGKAWI: Tourism Malaysia is eager to collaborate with international airlines and tourism agencies to enhance air accessibility, frequency, and seat capacity to Malaysia via the International and Charter Flight Matching Grant (GSPC).

Its International Promotion Division (ASEAN) Director Mohd Shahrir Mohd Ali said with the return of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, Malaysia look forward to having more carriers choosing the country as their preferred destination.

“We have plenty in store for everyone’s cup of tea, so we are anticipating more collaborations with industry players, airlines, and influential brands to bring the best of Malaysia to our visitors,“ he said in his speech during the Routes Asia Langkawi 2024 Networking Evening event last night.

He said Tourism Malaysia has introduced a matching grant initiative to stimulate the expansion of new direct and charter routes to Malaysia.

Routes Asia 2024 Networking Evening, unveils the best of Malaysian gastronomy and culture to international delegates from over 60 countries.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) and Tourism Malaysia co-hosted the three-day Routes Asia Langkawi 2024, bringing together Asia Pacific’s leading airlines, airports, and industry players. - Bernama