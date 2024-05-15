PETALING JAYA: In yet another instance involving a falling tree, a car was damaged after a large tree crashed on it in Tawau, Sabah, yesterday evening.

According to The Star, the incident took place near Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bahagia.

Tawau Fire and Rescue station chief Jemishin Ujin told the English daily that a seven-man team arrived at the scene following a call at 6.37pm.

ALSO READ: Another tree crashes down in KL, Jalan Pinang temporarily closed

“The tree had fallen on a car parked at the location”

“We subsequently cut off the branches using a chainsaw,” he was quoted as saying.

The fire and rescue team personnel eventually cleared the debris and subsequently discarded them at a spot safely away from the road so that traffic flow would not be obstructed.

READ MORE:

Penang orders MPSP to inspect old trees

Tree tragedy - DBKL orcered to cut down high risk trees

Fallen tree crashes into KL Monorail line, causes massive traffic congestion