Tree tragedy: DBKL ordered to cut down high-risk trees

PUTRAJAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been instructed to take immediate action by cutting down high-risk trees around the city following another tree-falling incident today, which occurred just a week after the fatal incident on Jalan Sultan Ismail.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that, at the same time, DBKL has also been directed to improve its Shade Tree Management Plan and to develop new guidelines related to aged or high-risk trees, to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“In order to ensure environmental sustainability continues to be preserved and given attention, DBKL also needs to accentuate its tree replacement programme, including examining methods to ensure the trees remain solid and safe for the long term,” she said in a statement here today.

It was reported that another tree fell in Jalan Pinang here today, damaging several vehicles but narrowly missing a car carrying Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Last Tuesday, a man was killed, while another suffered serious injuries when a huge tree fell on 17 vehicles along Jalan Sultan Ismail, just outside the Concorde Hotel, during a thunderstorm and heavy rain.



