Two friends freed of drug trafficking charge

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today acquitted and discharged two friends charged with trafficking three kilogrammes of drugs into the country.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid ordered the release of the owner of a car wash centre, P. Ravi Kumar, 33, and contractor L. A. Adwin, 40, after finding that the defence had succeeded in raising reasonable doubt of the prosecution’s case at the end of the defence case.

The two men were jointly charged with trafficking 3,282 grammes of ketamine and 333.5 grammes of ecstasy in the parking area of ​​a shopping mall in Cheras at 6.50 pm on March 4, 2022.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides the death penalty, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Ai Rene, while the two accused were represented by lawyers Sean Dudley and Rayveni Asogan. -Bernama