Two ministries given two weeks to find solution to resolve water supply issues in Sabah

TUARAN: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has instructed the Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities and the Ministry of Public Work to find the best solution to resolve the water supply issue in Sabah, especially involving the Telibong Phase II Water Treatment Plant (LRA) project near here.

In instructing the ministries concerned, he said, they should hold discussions with the related agencies, including the Public Works Department and the Sabah Water Department.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities gave the ministries two weeks to discuss the matter.

“The discussion is necessary to enable the technical team to come up with the estimates on the additional cost involved so that the matter can be submitted again for the attention of the federal government.

“This project is through a loan, so we have to discuss how to find additional funds to get the project completed,” he told reporters after a briefing on the progress of the LRA Telibong Phase II project here today.

Also present were Sabah Public Works Assistant Minister Datuk Limus Jury and Tuaran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, who is Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) chairman.

On the work progress of the project, Fadillah said, it had reached 70 per cent completion.

Fadillah, who is also responsible for Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said his visit to the project site was to see and understand the water issue affecting the people of Sabah, especially in Tuaran.

“The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has tasked me with finding a solution because this phase is quite critical not only for the industry and the local population, but also UMS (Universiti Malaysia Sabah) which is also having water problems,” he said.–Bernama