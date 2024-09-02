Two nabbed for suspected involvement in drug syndicate in Kuala Kubu Bharu

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested two men in Kampung KL Tin, Kalumpang, Kuala Kubu Bharu yesterday for suspected involvement in a drug trafficking syndicate since last December.

Both suspects, aged 43 and 31, who are locals, were detained in a raid by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department of Bukit Aman.

Hulu Selangor District Police Chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said the arrests were made while police were observing a Proton Saga car around 8.20 pm.

He said both suspects, who worked as labourers, were arrested with seven packages of yellowish foil plastic, each containing compressed dried leaves suspected to be ganja (cannabis), weighing 6,276 grammes.

“The initial urine screening test found both suspects positive for ganja, and a check of past records found one suspect with seven criminal records involving crimes and drugs.

“The value of the seized drugs amounted to RM22,000, and the drugs are believed to be intended for distribution in the Hulu Selangor district, and action under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Forfeiture of Property) 1988 to investigate the assets owned by the syndicate is also being carried out,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Faizal said both suspects were remanded for seven days starting today until Feb 14 under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The total seizure of ganja of 6,276 grammes could be supplied to 12,552 drug users within a day, considering a daily consumption of 0.5 gramme,“ he said. - Bernama