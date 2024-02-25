UDA contributes to Kg Warna-warni Seberang Ramai community via ‘UDA Cares Cycling Programme with Perlis Raja Muda’

KUALA PERLIS: UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA), a leading property developer and asset management company under the purview of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP). is contributing to the Kampung Warna-Warni Seberang Ramai community here through its ‘UDA Cares Cycling Programme with the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail’ today.

UDA in a statement today in conjunction with the cycling programme said the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme is a joint venture between UDA and the Perlis Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) which is part of Perlis Mega MADANI Entrepreneur and Sales Carnival from yesterday till tomorrow being held at the Pasar Tani Kekal Simpang Empat near Arau.

The statement said Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra witnessed the handing over of UDA’s zakat donation, amounting to RM10,000, to Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq, Seberang Ramai here while MAIPs gave a zakat contribution through the MAIPs Peduli Contribution to 140 asnaf in the village, with each receiving RM700 in conjunction with the cycling programme.

“Apart from that, UDA and MAIPs also presented additional zakat donations to three other asnaf with each family receiving RM1,000 from UDA, and RM700 as well as basic necessities from MAIPs,” said the statement.

The statement said the cycling programme that travels to the Kampung Warna-Warni Seberang Ramai, starting from Dataran Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq and ending at Dataran Semarak here. KUSKOP secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Datuk Ahmad, UDA senior management, MAIPs representatives, a KUSKOP delegationa and Team Tayar Golek (TTG) also accompanied the Raja Muda of Perlis on the cycling programme.

“The Raja Muda of Perlis also agreed to inaugurate ‘Lorong UDA’ where UDA will channel aid to improve and beautify the area,“ said the statement.

UDA’s efforts to approach the local community are in line with UDA’s branding which is LIFE, an acronym for Legacy, Integrated, Finesse and Enrich, which is applied in each UDA business network.

“It also coincides with the UDA’s goal towards sustainability which also focuses on positive steps to promote fitness and health, and further improve the community’s well-being,“ said the statement.

According to the statement the Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) also handed over a cooperative registration certificate to Koperasi Kariah Masjid Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Seberang Ramai Kuala Perlis Berhad which was established on Feb 15 in conjunction with the cycling programme.

“This cooperative was set up to develop the local Muslim economy through business activities within the mosque area such as retail sales and parking space rental,“ said the statement.

Meanwhile, UDA president and chief executive officer Datuk Sr Mohd Salem Kailany said in the statement that cycling has become a routine activity in the community because it provides various health benefits and the whole family can participate.

“This inaugural programme is a proactive step by UDA, together with MAIPs, to contribute to the local community in addition to promoting a healthy lifestyle.

“Hopefully the zakat contribution from UDA and MAIPs distributed to the residents of Kampung Warna-Warni Seberang Ramai will to some extent help ease their burden and further contribute to the improvement of the local Muslim economy,“ he added in the statement. - Bernama