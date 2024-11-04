Urgent need for cessation of Gaza massacre - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The international community should urgently insist on stopping the massacre and elimination of people in Gaza, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the matter was stated to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when they discussed various regional and international issues including the current situation in Palestine through a phone call last night.

“I stated that the international community must urgently insist that the massacre and elimination of the people of Gaza be stopped.

“Malaysia will continue to be committed in voicing the country’s firm stance on the plight of the Palestinian people on the world stage,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook account today.

Besides, Anwar said Erdogan also expressed hope to intensify the relationship between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade and defence.

In the phone call, the Prime Minister once again invited the Turkish President to visit Malaysia.

Anwar said the two leaders also exchanged Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings, which Muslims in Malaysia celebrated yesterday.

ALSO READ: M’sia, Pakistan agree to strengthen ties in trade, investment - PM