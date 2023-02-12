Voters to determine who becomes next Kemaman MP today

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 141,382 registered voters will cast their ballots today to elect a new representative for the Kemaman Parliamentary constituency.

A total of 49 polling stations with 244 streams will open from 8 am to 6 pm, before the vote tallying process takes place at Dewan Berlian of the Kemaman Municipal Council in Chukai.

Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh expects a turnout of up to 70 per cent for the by-election, but it would also depend on the weather condition, as it is forecast to rain all day long.

There are a total of 141,790 eligible voters in the constituency including 387 policemen, six military personnel and three of their spouses as well as 12 overseas voters.

All police and military personnel eligible to vote early have fulfilled their responsibility through postal ballots while three spouses of military personnel voted early at the Kijal Police Station on Nov 28.

The by-election sees a one-on-one clash between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar representing PAS.

It is being held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on Sept 26, which annulled the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th General Election.

The Kemaman by-election is the sixth by-election following GE15 on Nov 19 last year, with the first one being the Kuala Terengganu (Parliamentary seat) on Aug 12, followed by the Pulai (Parliamentary seat) and Simpang Jeram (state seat) on Sept 9; Pelangai (state seat) on Oct 7; and Jepak (Parliamentary seat) on Nov 4.–Bernama