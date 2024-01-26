Wan Junaidi appointed the new Sarawak governor

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Dewan Negara president Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been appointed the 8th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak.

The appointment takes effect today.

He received the instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a ceremony at Balairung Kecil, Istana Negara here today.

Also in attendance at the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Wan Junaidi, 77, was appointed the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak by Article 1 of the Sarawak Constitution for four years, effective Jan 26, 2024, until Jan 26, 2028.

Wan Junaidi replaces Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who held the post for three terms from March 1, 2014.

At the ceremony, Wan Junaidi was also conferred the Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara award which carries the title of Tun.

The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Wan Junaidi was born in Kampung Pendam (now Sadong Jaya), Sarawak, on Feb 1, 1946.

He joined the Royal Malaysia Police in 1964 and was with the Police Field Force from 1968 to 1973 during which he also served in the Rajang Area Security Command ( Rascom).

His political career began in 1990 after winning the Batang Lupar parliamentary seat in the eighth General Election (GE) which he defended for the next two terms, before moving to Santubong in the 11th GE in 2004.

He was Santubong Member of Parliament for four consecutive terms until the general election in 2022.

At the federal level, Wan Junaidi has held several ministerial positions including Deputy Home Minister from 2013 to 2015, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (2015 to 2018), Minister of Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development (2020 to 2021) and Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) (2021 to 2022).

He was Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat from 2008 to 2013 and Dewan Negara president in 2023. - Bernama