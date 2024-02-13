Water disruption in Pulau Pangkor likely caused by suspected leak at main pipe

IPOH: A suspected leak at one of the three main undersea pipes is likely causing the current water disruption affecting Pulau Pangkor, Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said.

He added that the Perak Water Board (LAP) was trying to trace the leak along the 3.5 kilometre (km) pipes from Lumut Jetty to Pulau Pangkor, and that a previous leak had been fixed on Feb 5.

“However, based on observation and analysis after repairs, pressure has not returned to normal levels. Efforts to channel additional supply to Pulau Pangkor have not resolved the issue,” he said at a media conference at Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

He said that LAP has mobilised six water tankers to distribute water at the island as a short-term measure.

“Three tankers were sent to Pulau Pangkor on Feb 9 to distribute water in affected areas and three more have been added on Feb 12,” he said.

Meanwhile LAP general manager Datuk Ishak Abd Rahman said the board would speed up the construction of three water tanks to ensure the water supply in the island for the long term.

“We will build one on the mainland (Lumut) and two more in Pangkor Jetty and Teluk Nipah. Initially, we projected construction to begin within five years but due to the current problems, we will speed it up to ensure there is no disruptions,” he added.–Bernama