Water disruption: Restaurant owner invests in water tanks to keep business open

GEORGE TOWN: A 55-year-old owner of a mixed rice shop in Teluk Kumbar near here is willing to spend over RM1,000 to buy water storage tanks to ensure uninterrupted business during a forthcoming four-day water supply disruption from Jan 10.

Rohana Aziz said she had made early preparations to ensure that her restaurant had sufficient water reserves so that people affected by the water cut could buy food at her eatery and reduce water consumption at home.

“I made preparations early, especially following a prior water supply disruption caused by a pipe leak in Sungai Perai (Butterworth). Since then, I have invested in a 1,500-litre water tank, four 500-litre tanks, and ten 100-litre tanks.

“All these tanks cost over RM1,000, and in reality, the water supply is only enough for one day at my restaurant. During the disruption period, we plan to fetch clean water from a hill about four kilometres away. We have to make an effort to get water,” she told Bernama today.

Previously, the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) announced that 590,000 consumers in Penang, including non-domestic consumers, would be affected by a scheduled water supply disruption for 96 hours, to allow for urgent work to replace two main control valves at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

Ancillary work projects will also be conducted at 22 locations statewide.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old housewife Rozita Ramli from Teluk Kumbar said that she not only stores water in large tanks but also in plastic bags to ensure she has enough water supply in her home.

Rozita said she had to resort to storing water in plastic bags, which were then kept in boxes or large containers, as she feared the water supply disruption would prolong.

“The area around Teluk Kumbar usually gets a delayed water supply when disruptions occur, so I prepare accordingly. It’s better to have more water than none at all, like that day (Sungai Perai pipe leak), and we have been storing water in this house since Dec 24 after the supply was restored here.

“That day, we had to collect rainwater for bathing and so on, so this time I am filling up as much water as possible... that is why I’m using big plastic bags and I’m also still looking for containers to store water,” she said.

Consumers in Penang’s Barat Daya and Seberang Perai districts experienced water supply disruption on Dec 19 after a section of pipe measuring 1.35m in circumference located at the bottom of Sungai Perai burst on the morning of Dec 18. - Bernama