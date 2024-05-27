Woman among 12 nabbed for suspected online gambling, love scams

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve individuals, including a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of being involved with a syndicate carrying out online gambling and love scams targeting victims in the United States.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the suspects, who were arrested in a residential unit in the city on May 16, were aged between 18 and 43.

He said police also seized nine laptops, 33 mobile phones, a necklace, five rings, two sets of luxury watches and foreign currencies in various denominations.

“The syndicate has been operating since April. All those arrested were the call centre’s agents and were paid RM2,500 a month, in addition to a four per cent commission from the total losses suffered by the victims,” he told a media conference at Menara KPJ here today.

He said that to dupe their victims, the syndicate would create fake social media accounts via Facebook and Instagram before getting to know the victims in the United States.

Ramli said the victims would then be offered links to online gambling sites, leading them to lose all the money they placed as bets.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.