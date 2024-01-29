Zayn Rayyan murder: Over 200 individuals have statements recorded

KLANG: Police have recorded the statements of more than 200 individuals in connection with the murder of six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said his team will continue to investigate (the case) and look for new leads based on all information.

“We have called (in) over 200 people. Since the beginning, we have ‘scanned’ both (apartment) blocks (in the area) as it is a crowded place,“ he said at a press conference following a town hall session with him here today.

“At the moment there are no new developments, we are still evaluating the evidence collected. As I said throughout the day, we never stop investigating.”

He said his team is still in the field, meeting the local community in case there is any missing information, no matter how small.

On Dec 5, last year, the six-year-old child was reported missing in Damansara Damai near here, before being found dead near a river, about 200 metres from his home at Idaman Apartment the next day.

Autopsy results revealed signs of self-defence wounds on the boy’s body and also indicated that the cause of death was from injuries to the neck believed to be caused by strangulation.

Meanwhile, in the town hall session, Mohd Shuhaily also reminded investigating officers not to waste the complainant’s or witness’s time when they coming forward to make statements.

“It is my hope that all officers (investigators) should value time so that they (complainants or witnesses) do not waste time waiting. Do not treat witnesses like they do not have anything (else) to do,“ he said when answering questions from participants (town hall) on the attitude of officers who waste the time of witnesses or complainants who present themselves to give statements.

“They come (to give statements) because they obey the process, do not do that to them.”

He added that this becomes an issue especially for daily wage earners who will lose their income. -Bernama