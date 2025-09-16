10,000 expected at Butterworth for 2025 Malaysia Day celebration

BUTTERWORTH: A wave of patriotism is set to sweep across the northern region today as approximately 10,000 visitors are expected to gather at PICCA@Butterworth Arena here for the 2025 Malaysia Day celebration, themed Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni.

More than just a commemorative event, the celebration brings together Malaysians of all walks of life to honour the nation’s cultural diversity, unity, and shared history - the very foundation of its strength.

The celebration is slated to begin at 9 am with the Malaysia Day 2025 Exhibition Menelusuri Zaman, where various government agencies will showcase Malaysia’s rich past and its future aspirations.

The Penang State Public Library Corporation is holding an exhibition on Malaysia’s historical journey, while the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) runs its Safe Internet Campaign.

Broadcast enthusiasts can also explore Penang RTM’s vintage broadcast equipment display and even try their hand at being a DJ. The Department of Information (JAPEN) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will feature a curated photo gallery celebrating the spirit of Malaysia Day.

But the celebration isn’t all exhibits and speeches, as visitors will also experience living traditions. From preparing traditional foods like tapioca, salted fish, and heritage kuih, to cultural displays of traditional attire and tools, the event brings Malaysia’s roots to life. A family colouring contest is also expected to add a fun, creative twist for younger attendees.

As night falls, the spotlight shifts to the main cultural showcase starting at 8.30 pm — a specially commissioned performance titled “Rentak Tradisi Pulau Mutiara” (The Rhythm of Penang’s Traditions). The 30-minute show blends three of Penang’s most iconic art forms: Joget Joghee, Chinese Opera, and Boria, symbolising the state’s vibrant multicultural identity.

The highlight of the evening will be the ceremonial signing of the Malaysia Day 2025 Commemorative Book by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (representing Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (on behalf of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor).

Cultural unity will also take centre stage in the grand musical finale featuring Malaysia’s “Queen of Rock” Ella, alongside Suki Low, Roshini Balachandran, and Sabahan and Sarawakian talents Dabra Sia and Rezza Shah.

Their performances will be accompanied by the Malaysian Traditional Orchestra from Istana Budaya, combining instruments from various ethnic groups - a fitting tribute to the harmonious spirit of Malaysia.

The event will be graced by Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who plays host to the national-level celebration, alongside members of the Federal Cabinet. - Bernama