11 Indonesians admit to possessing 4,000 kg of cooking oil without a licence

KAJANG: Eleven Indonesian men pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of possessing 4,000 kilogrammes of controlled goods, specifically cooking oil, without a valid licence.

They are Taufiq, 31; Muhammad Saifun Nur, 25; Mahdi Ismail, 48; Atriman Nurdin, 33; Muhammad Nazari, 48; Muhammad Saidi, 42; Munawar, 25; Ricky, 54; Ikramullah, 23; Muhammad Yani, 20; and Adrian, 29.

They were charged, along with another individual who is still at large, with jointly possessing 4,000 kg of controlled cooking oil under suspicious circumstances at an unnamed premises on Jalan Kajang Jaya 1 at 8.35 pm on Nov 12.

The charge falls under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, punishable under Section 22(1) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a fine not exceeding RM1 million, imprisonment for up to three years, or both. For subsequent offences, the penalty increases to a fine of up to RM3 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

Prosecuting officer Muhammad Saiful Saaidin did not propose bail, citing that all the offenders lack permanent addresses and are not Malaysian citizens. He requested a date for the submission of the chemical report.

The unrepresented Indonesians did not submit any plea for leniency.

Judge Mazualina Abdul Rashid denied them bail and set Dec 17 for mention pending the chemical report before sentencing.