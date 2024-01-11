11 motorcycles destroyed in morning fire

GEORGE TOWN: Eleven motorcycles were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a garage on Lengkok Kampung Jawa 2 in Bayan Lepas today.

The blaze, which broke out at 6.50am, also engulfed a lorry parked near the garage; fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre said that they received an emergency call at 6.51am, prompting the first fire engine from the Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) to respond swiftly to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team discovered that the 9.3-square-metre motorcycle garage was ablaze. All eleven motorcycles inside were destroyed, along with the nearby lorry. The operation commander conducted an initial assessment and instructed team members to implement control and extinguishing measures,” he said, adding that the fire was completely extinguished by 7.30am.

He added that the cause of the fire, and the estimated total losses, are still under investigation.

