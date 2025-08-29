11 MPs appointed as Friends of National Unity Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven Members of Parliament supporting the MADANI Government received appointments as Friends of Ministry for the National Unity Ministry today.

Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang officiated the presentation of appointment letters at Parliament Building.

The appointed parliamentarians include Fong Kui Lun (Bukit Bintang), Tan Kok Wai (Cheras), Chow Kon Yeow (Batu Kawan), and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (Bandar Tun Razak).

Other appointees are Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (Gombak), Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (Sungai Petani), and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (Bera).

Completing the list are Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (Tapah), Mohamad Shafizan Haji Kepli (Batang Lupar), and Roy Angau Anak Gingkoi (Lubok Antu).

Aaron stated that FOM plays an important role in providing suggestions and insightful views for improving the ministry’s policies and programmes to ensure inclusive, progressive and values-based unity agenda of MADANI Malaysia can be achieved more effectively.

The ministry is implementing nationwide engagement sessions to draft a Nation-Building Action Plan ahead of October’s Nation-Building Conference.

This year’s ministry initiatives focus on Harmony in Diversity through four main efforts: Unity Ecosystem, MADANI Harmony Initiative, Exploration of the Rukun Negara, and Sociocultural Community.

The FOM initiative originated from the MADANI Government Supporters Club to enhance government MPs’ roles throughout Dewan Rakyat sessions.

FOM members will serve as ministry agents to effectively explain government policies and guidelines at grassroots level. – Bernama