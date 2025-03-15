MELAKA: A total of 11 complaints related to pollution in Sungai Lereh, here, have been lodged by the local community and fishermen between Nov 8, 2024, and March 1 this year.

Klebang assemblyman Datuk Lim Ban Hong said pollution had caused the river water to turn black and foul-smelling, affecting the fishing activities of 85 fishermen in the area.

He said the fishermen had also reported experiencing skin irritation and other conditions after coming into contact with the polluted water.

“The Sungai Lereh pollution has been detected for quite some time and has worsened in recent months. In December alone, four separate complaints were filed.

“We have identified several sources of pollution, including the waste disposal site in Sungai Udang and industrial areas nearby,” he told reporters after conducting an inspection at Sungai Lereh, here on Friday (March 14).

Elaborating, Lim said the Department of Environment (DOE) had been collecting water samples from the polluted river for analysis each time an incident was reported. However, detailed findings have yet to be disclosed.

Therefore, Lim called on the authorities, including the DOE, to take decisive action against those responsible for the pollution to prevent further damage to the existing ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Sungai Lereh Fishermen Community Association secretary Zahnudin Aluwi said river pollution had been an issue since 2023, directly affecting fishermen’s livelihoods by reducing their catch.

He said pollution had particularly affected species such as ikan belanak (mullet) and freshwater prawns.

“Therefore, the Sungai Lereh fishing community really hopes the pollution issue will be resolved so that we can resume our fishing activities as before and increase our income,” he said.