11 South Koreans arrested in raid on unlicensed entertainment centre

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department (JIM) arrested 11 South Korean nationals, including five women, during a raid on an unlicensed entertainment centre here early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur JIM director Wan Mohamed Saupee Wan Yusoff said those arrested in the ‘’Op Gegar” are aged between 20 and 40, with one of the women believed to be the manager of the premises.

“This entertainment centre is believed to cater exclusively to South Koreans and operates under the guise of a restaurant business. The premises offer karaoke services in the Korean language, and customers can also make bookings by phone.

“It is also suspected of offering hostess services at prices ranging from RM300 to RM500 for three hours,“ he told reporters at the scene.

Wan Mohamed Saupee said the 1am raid followed two weeks of surveillance, and his team had to break down the entrance door after the management refused to open it.

Further investigations are being conducted under Section 39(b), Section 6 (1)(c) and Section 6 (1c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and all those arrested have been taken to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot.