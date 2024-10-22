151 illegal immigrants nabbed in Negeri Sembilan

SEREMBAN: A total of 151 illegal immigrants were arrested by the Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department as part of the Op Timur operations conducted across four districts in the state.

State Immigration Director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang reported that the individuals, ranging in age from one to 52, were apprehended for various offences under the Immigration Act of 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations of 1963.

He noted that a total of 411 individuals from various nationalities were inspected across 56 separate premises, focusing on areas including Kuala Pilah, Jelebu, Jempol, Gemencheh, Tampin, and Gemas over a four-day period starting Oct 17.

“Among those detained are 72 Indonesians (53 men, 17 women, and two boys), 27 Bangladeshi men, 18 Myanmar nationals (15 men, two women, and one boy), as well as a Yemeni man, an Afghan man, 19 Pakistani men, two Indian men, nine Thai men, and two women,” he said in a statement today.

Tan said that during the operations, there were multiple attempts by foreigners to evade capture, including hiding in nearby forests and fields.

“Some foreigners pleaded with the officers for their release. Those detained were sent to the Lenggeng Immigration Depot for further investigation.

He added that 28 witness summons forms had been issued to employers or custodians of the inspected premises, requiring them to assist in the ongoing investigation, he said.