Pakistani man nabbed for attempting to bribe policeman

KOTA BHARU: A Pakistani man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe a policeman after his vehicle spare parts sales premises in Kampung Tok Bok, Kuala Krai, was found to be operating without a valid licence.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said the 51-year-old man was detained yesterday after he attempted to offer RM200 bribe to the policeman in a bid to secure the release of his employee, who was found to have misused his work permit.

“Checks revealed that the employee, also a Pakistani man, had misused his work permit issued for the agriculture sector with a company in Johor Bahru, Johor,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Mazlan, the policeman then issued a warning to the suspect, telling him that his actions were an offence and could result in arrest under Section 17(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009. Unfortunately, the warning went unheeded.

As a result, Mazlan said both the Pakistani man and his 25-year-old employee were arrested under the MACC Act and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.