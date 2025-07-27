12 AI education programmes planned for Rembia constituency

ALOR GAJAH: More than 150 programmes, including 12 focused on artificial intelligence (AI) education, will be rolled out in the Rembia state constituency as part of the upcoming Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) initiative.

Scheduled from August 3 to 16, the programmes aim to engage all community levels, particularly students and higher education institutions, in AI technology exposure.

Melaka State Executive Councillor for Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Communication Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan, who also serves as Rembia’s constituency coordinator, emphasised the importance of these initiatives.

“We want to ensure the community, especially the younger generation, gains awareness and skills in AI,“ he said.

In addition to AI education, awareness campaigns on online fraud will be conducted to combat scam syndicates.

“It’s crucial for residents to recognise and avoid fraudulent tactics,“ Fairul Nizam added.

The programmes are a collaborative effort involving federal and state agencies, as well as government-linked companies (GLCs).

Fairul Nizam noted that nearly 10 coordination meetings have already taken place with local leaders to ensure smooth execution.

He also revealed that 502 complaints from Rembia residents have been recorded, most of which fall under local authorities’ jurisdiction.

These issues will be addressed during the WRUR programme. – Bernama