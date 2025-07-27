12 Madani recreational parks in Ipoh set for July completion

IPOH: The construction of 12 Madani Recreational Parks (TRM) in Ipoh, backed by an allocation of RM5.4 million, is on track for completion by the end of July.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed the progress, highlighting the government’s dedication to improving public recreational facilities.

Each park received RM450,000 in funding, with the Canning Madani Recreational Park already operational.

Nga emphasised the ministry’s broader vision of establishing 1,000 parks nationwide, aligning with the Madani economic framework’s goals of sustainability and community well-being.

“The Madani government is committed to fostering a sustainable, competitive, and prosperous nation. Quality public spaces are vital for the people’s welfare,“ he said during the launch of the Canning TRM and a CSR initiative by Ipoh City Council (MBI) and Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd (KLK).

A memorandum of understanding between MBI and KLK formalised a two-year partnership to maintain seven TRMs, including Woodland Park 1 and 2 Tambun, Bandar Baru Putra, and First Garden.

KLK will conduct biweekly upkeep, such as fertilising and grass cutting.

Nga urged more corporations to support similar initiatives, reinforcing Ipoh’s vision for a greener, cleaner city. – Bernama