12 probe papers opened on GISBH, 7 brought to court - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: Seven out of 12 investigation papers involving GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Negeri Sembilan have been brought to court, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that police are awaiting further instruction for five more investigation papers from the Attorney-General’s Chambers, adding that the authorities will continue to monitor and take action against any violations committed by GISBH and its associated companies.

According to him, the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) has closed down two madrasahs in Ulu Beting, Kuala Pilah, and Kampung Senama, Rembau, believed to be involved in deviant teachings under Section 25C of the Control of Islamic Religious Schools Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 1996.

“The chairman, headmaster, and deputy headmaster of the madrasah were charged this month,” he said.

He was responding to the question raised by Datuk Bakri Sawir (PH-Klawang), who wanted to know about the actions taken by the state government concerning GISBH.

Aminuddin, who is the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs and Security Action Committee chairman, said the State Security Council has been coordinating voluntary aqidah (faith) rehabilitation programmes for GISBH followers since Oct 15.

Aminuddin said the initiative is using modules provided by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), with JHEAINS as the registration secretariat.

He said that the Negeri Sembilan Mufti Department presented the GISBH issue during the Fatwa Committee meeting on Sept 27 to 29, adding that the committee found that the teachings of GISBH, were similar to those of al-Arqam, which was declared deviant in 2016.

Aminuddin added the committee also emphasised that enforcement action can be made against any attempts to revive the al-Arqam teachings or similar ideologies, even if they are using a different name.