12 school reform resolutions to be presented to Anwar for consideration - Zambry

KEPALA BATAS: A total of 12 resolutions proposed by the Malaysian School Principals Council (MPSM) to improve the quality of the teaching system in schools will be submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for consideration.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, who shared this information, said that the contents of the resolutions, which reflected current needs, including the restoration of school infrastructure, must be given attention by the government.

“As a government representative, I have received feedback from the MPSM, and I will submit the resolutions they have presented, which represent their hopes for improving the quality of teaching, including reviewing several service schemes.

“The government will look into the needs they have mentioned, and we will have a reciprocal process with the principals,“ he told reporters after officiating the 62nd National Education Management Conference here today.

Among the resolutions included are the restoration of teacher quarters in Sabah and Sarawak, immediate addressing of vacant Management Service Personnel positions, and the creation of a new grade level for principals to provide advancement opportunities for senior assistants.

Zambry also expressed confidence that Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, would prioritise all the issues stated in the resolutions.

“If we look at when he (Anwar) became Prime Minister, he indeed paid attention to fundamental issues that may seem small to some, such as the condition of school toilets, and this will certainly extend to other school-related matters,“ he said.

A total of 674 principals from across the country are attending the National Education Management Conference from Oct 7 to 10.