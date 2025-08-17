12-year-old boy feared drowned while swimming in Dungun river

DUNGUN: A 12-year-old boy is feared to have drowned while swimming with four friends in Sungai Kampung Delong, here.

The incident occurred at 5.54pm yesterday.

Dungun police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir confirmed the incident after receiving a distress call via the MERS 999 line.

A patrol unit was immediately deployed to the scene.

The search and rescue operation involves multiple agencies, including the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

The victim, from Bandar Al-Muktafi Billah Shah, was reportedly swept away by strong currents.

Maizura urged the public to avoid high-risk areas, especially during unpredictable weather. - Bernama