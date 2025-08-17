Lee Chong Wei joins BAM to elevate Malaysian badminton

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national men’s doubles player Tan Boon Heong (pic) has expressed support for Datuk Seri Lee Chong Wei’s appointment as a new Council Member of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

He believes Chong Wei’s experience and leadership can significantly contribute to BAM’s mission of strengthening Malaysian badminton.

Tan emphasised the importance of granting Chong Wei the autonomy to implement necessary changes within the association.

“If Datuk Seri Chong Wei joins BAM, I really feel he can help BAM. But if he is only there just to attend meetings, to me that would be a waste.”

He added that Chong Wei’s deep understanding of the sport positions him well to identify and address key areas for improvement.

BAM president Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz recently announced Chong Wei’s inclusion in the council as part of efforts to revitalise Malaysian badminton.

The association also appointed three corporate leaders to strengthen its governance and strategic direction.

Employees Provident Fund (EPF) director Tan Sri Gooi Hoe Soon will oversee finance, while former NTV7 CEO Datuk Seri Shazalli Ramly will handle branding and media strategy.

Lawyer Datuk Sunil Abraham has been entrusted with legal matters.

The appointments align with BAM’s long-term vision of establishing Malaysia as a global badminton powerhouse. - Bernama