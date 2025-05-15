KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 120 Indian students pursuing the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes have undergone the Malaysia-China Youth TVET Training Programme (MCYTT), held in collaboration with the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) since April.

Projek Belia Mahir founder Mohammad Rizan Hassan said the students were among 500 Indian youths scheduled to undergo training in China this year to gain international mobility experience through sponsorship from MITRA.

“The programme is a joint initiative by Projek Belia Mahir, MITRA, the Malaysia-China Institute (MCI) and China’s TANG International Education Group, with the courses offered aligned to future industry needs and promising high-quality job opportunities.

“Key fields offered include automotive (electric vehicles), internet marketing and e-commerce, mechatronics and industrial automation, semiconductors, electrical technology, cyber security, and food processing technology,” he said.

He said this after appearing as a guest on the fifth season of the POV: Perspektif Bukan Persepsi programme on Bernama Radio, alongside crime analyst Kamal Affandi Hashim, recently.

Mohammad Rizan said Indian TVET students returning from the MCYTT-MITRA programme also have the opportunity to receive a one-year scholarship at a TVET or higher vocational institution in China.

“The requirement is for them to attain at least Level 3 in Mandarin (HSK Level 3) as the advanced programme will be conducted bilingually or entirely in Mandarin. Intensive training will be carried out in Malaysia through the MCI training centre,” he said.

Elaborating, Mohammad Rizan said the scholarship covered full tuition fees, accommodation, basic meals, and a monthly allowance, depending on the allocation by partner institutions in China.

He added that participants would obtain international certificates, boost their competitiveness, and have opportunities to work in government-linked companies (GLCs) and multinational firms, including Chinese companies, both locally and abroad, thereby opening up pathways for Indian youth to become TVET instructors.

Mohammad Rizan also said there were 225 TVET institutions across China that had successfully implemented the programme, including Sanhe Vocational Education Centre, Anhui Water Conservancy Technical College, Zhejiang Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Technician, Guangxi Financial Vocational College, and Jiangxi Vocational College of Industry & Engineering.

“The institutions are recognised by the Chinese Ministry of Education or the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MoHRSS) as National Demonstration Higher Vocational Colleges or Provincial Key TVET institutions,” he said.

Mohammad Rizan expressed hope that Projek Belia Mahir would not only transform the lives of Indian youth but also change society’s perception of young people who had dropped out, been marginalised, or lacked opportunities.

“We believe that every youth, regardless of background, holds a ray of hope if given the right opportunity and exposure. MCYTT is not just a training programme but a mission to restore dignity and secure the future.

“Our hope is that those who undertake this programme will emerge as agents of change, serving as examples to all by building a global workforce from the grassroots, breaking down social caste barriers through skills education, and creating an ecosystem of youth helping youth,” he said.