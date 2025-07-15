Most missing persons rescued after boat capsizes off Sumatra

PADANG: Most of the 11 people reported missing after a boat capsized off Indonesia’s western island of Sumatra have been rescued, authorities confirmed Tuesday. The vessel overturned near the Mentawai Islands, with survivors clinging to debris until help arrived.

The Mentawai search and rescue agency stated the boat capsized around 11:00 am Monday while navigating waters off Sumatra. Initial reports indicated 11 people were missing, but officials later confirmed 10 had been found. One person remains unaccounted for, with rescue teams verifying possible sightings.

“Seventeen people are confirmed safe,“ said Rudi, head of the Mentawai search and rescue agency. “We are still confirming for the one person. The team is heading to the location.” Survivors included those wearing life jackets and others who held onto fragments of the overturned boat.

According to witness accounts, large waves struck the vessel before it flipped. “From what we heard from the operator, it was struck from the side and then flipped over,“ Rudi explained.

Marine accidents are frequent in Indonesia, an archipelago of roughly 17,000 islands, often due to poor safety measures or severe weather. Earlier this month, a ferry sank near Bali, killing at least 18 people. In March, another boat capsized in the same region, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. A 2018 ferry disaster on Sumatra claimed over 150 lives. - AFP