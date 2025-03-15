13 Nepalese workers held for attempting to instigate riot

IPOH: Police have arrested 13 Nepalese factory workers suspected of attempting to instigate a riot in Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, last night.

Hilir Perak police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the incident was triggered by a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a Nepalese pedestrian at Batu 8, Jalan Changkat Jong, around 9.35 pm.

“Investigations found that approximately 1,000 factory workers from the area gathered at the scene, blocking traffic.

“A team from the Teluk Intan district police headquarters (IPD) was deployed to restore order, and the situation was fully brought under control by 2 am, with all Nepalese workers returning to their dormitories,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the 13 arrested individuals are being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code, while the hit-and-run case falls under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Bakri urged the public to come forward with any information regarding the incident and to contact the investigating officer Insp Mohammad Syamil, at 011-1006 5817.

Earlier, a video went viral on Facebook showing a group of foreign workers rioting on the road, obstructing traffic.

Meanwhile, Bakri said all the detainees have been remanded for four days, starting today, following an application made at the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court for further investigation.

“The authorities will take firm action against those involved to uphold public safety and ensure appropriate legal measures are enforced.

“The investigation is ongoing, and the public is urged to refrain from speculating,” he said.