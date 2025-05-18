PORT DICKSON: A total of 1,319 young army recruits who completed their basic training today are the first group to fully benefit from the revised salary scheme under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan said the recruits would receive a starting salary ranging from RM1,710 to RM1,930, depending on their academic qualifications, compared to RM1,610 during their training period, which began on Dec 1.

“Previously, (under the Malaysian Remuneration System), their pay was RM1,459. This batch is the first to enjoy the new rates, where diploma holders will earn more than those with Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

“I hope this will encourage more participation from the community, especially diploma holders, to join the army,” he told reporters after the Passing Out Parade for Young Male Soldiers Series 202/2024 here.

For this intake, Sarawak recorded the highest number of recruits with 243 individuals. By ethnicity, Malays formed the majority with 1,007 individuals, followed by Bumiputera from Sabah and Sarawak (364), Chinese (five), Indians (18) and Orang Asli (four).

Muhammad Hafizuddeain said the army continues to carry out various efforts to boost participation from other ethnic groups, including organising exhibitions and career talks at non-Malay stream schools and engaging Territorial Army Committee members in every state to promote participation among non-Malays.

He noted that economic factors may be the main reason for the lack of interest among youths in joining the armed forces, and expressed hope that the implementation of the SSPA would help attract more of them, particularly from non-Malay backgrounds.

“We do not face many issues in Sabah. What we need is more participation from Peninsular Malaysia. I hope the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) will help encourage more youths to consider the armed forces as a career path,” he said.

On a separate matter, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said the army would not compromise with any personnel who tarnish the image of the service.

This includes a recent case involving a soldier suspected of molesting a student in Melaka.

“The individual is still under police remand. We will follow the outcome of the police investigation and take further action if the individual is found guilty,” he said.