13MP construction projects to leverage modern tech for efficiency

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) will focus on modern construction technologies like the Industrialised Building System (IBS) and Building Information Modelling (BIM) to improve efficiency and quality.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan highlighted that these methods will speed up project completion while cutting material waste and costs.

The plan also aims to build one million affordable homes over a decade through government and private sector collaboration.

Transit-oriented development (TOD) will be expanded to better link housing with public transport networks.

Amir Hamzah noted that Bumiputera contractors have a significant role in driving sustainable and inclusive development under the 13MP.

He spoke at the Malaysian Bumiputera Contractors Association (PKBM) dinner during its 6th AGM.

The minister launched the PKBM BIM Satellite Centre, a joint effort with CIDB E-Construct Services Sdn Bhd.

The centre will train contractors in BIM, now mandatory for projects worth RM10 million and above.

Contractors will receive guidance on applying BIM across all construction phases, from planning to maintenance.

This initiative aims to boost efficiency, reduce waste, and support Malaysia’s construction industry digital transformation.

The move aligns with the MADANI Government’s vision for a more productive and transparent sector. - Bernama