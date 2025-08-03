Perak boosts Malayan tiger conservation efforts at Zoo Taiping

TAIPING: The Perak government has reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding endangered species, with a focus on the critically endangered Malayan tiger.

State Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in conservation efforts during Zoo Taiping & Night Safari’s (ZTNS) 64th anniversary celebration.

Teh highlighted ZTNS’s dual role as a tourist attraction and conservation hub, stating, “The Malayan tiger is a symbol of our national pride. However, the reality today is that it is on the brink of extinction.”

He praised the zoo’s high-impact educational and sustainability programmes, which align with broader wildlife protection goals.

Taiping Municipal Council president Khairul Amir Mohamad Zubir noted ZTNS’s active involvement in ex-situ breeding and rehabilitation initiatives for species like the Malayan tiger, Asian elephant, and tapir.

“As the oldest zoo in Malaysia, ZTNS continues to lead in conservation partnerships and research,“ he said.

The anniversary event also introduced a Hop-On Hop-Off bus service for visitors and unveiled a new logo and slogan for ZTNS.

Upcoming programmes include World Orangutan Day on August 30, Zoorama 2025 from September 13 to 21, and Taiping Bird Week in October. – Bernama