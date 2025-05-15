JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police issued 1,448 summonses for various traffic offences during the three-day Op Utama operation, which began last Monday.

State police chief Datuk M Kumar said the operation, conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), focused on enforcement against offences such as running red lights, cutting queues, double-line crossing, using communication devices while driving, and speeding.

He said that the offence of running red lights recorded the highest number of summonses, totaling 547, followed by 475 summonses issued for speeding.

“Additionally, 60 summonses were issued for the offence of illegal overtaking, 55 for using communication devices while driving, and 48 for cutting queues,” he said in a statement today.

“Another 263 summonses were issued for various offences, including non-compliant registration numbers, illegal vehicle accessories, modified exhaust systems, driving without a valid licence or with an expired licence, failure to wear seat belts, and lack of insurance coverage.

He said the operation aimed to educate motorists on the importance of complying with traffic laws, ultimately to help reduce accident rates.

He added that, based on a study conducted from January to April this year, the main cause of accidents was the negligence of motorists, particularly speeding.

As such, he emphasised that enforcement efforts would continue consistently, and that no compromise would be given to individuals who fail to adhere to traffic regulations.