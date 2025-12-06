LABUAN: The Labuan Immigration Department (JIM) has detained 15 foreign nationals during an enforcement operation yesterday (June 11) at several locations suspected of housing undocumented migrants here.

Its director, Raymond Entalai said those arrested comprised three men, six women, four boys, and two girls -- all Filipino nationals.

These foreigners are suspected of committing various immigration offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) during the raids carried out from 1 am tp 4 am.

“The ages of these individuals detained were from one year old to 77 years old, and they are currently being held at the Labuan police lock-up and Labuan Immigration depot for further investigation and action,” he said to Bernama today.

Raymond said the Immigration Department would continue to take strict action against anyone found violating the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966, Immigration Regulations 1963, and Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (ATIPSOM).

This includes action against those who hire or harbour undocumented migrants.