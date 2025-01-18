15 illegal immigrants nabbed under op in Kemaman

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Immigration Department detained 15 illegal immigrants under “Operasi Sapu and Selera” around the Kertih industrial area construction site in Kemaman yesterday.

Its director, Mohd Yusri Mohd Nor, said the Bangladeshi and Indonesian men, aged between 21 and 50, were arrested for not having valid travel documents and for overstaying.

He said that during the operation, an Indonesian migrant tried to act aggressively and was involved in a scuffle with the authorities before being arrested, adding that no one was injured.

“The arrests were made following inspections on 124 foreign nationals in the operation, which began from 8 pm till 6 am yesterday,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said all the illegal immigrants had been sent to the Ajil Immigration detention depot and the case is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.