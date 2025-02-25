KUALA LUMPUR: Police investigations have revealed as many as 15 Malaysians fell victim to job offer scams and were forced to work as online scammers in Myanmar, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said.

The individuals, 12 men and three women, aged 21 to 45, were forced to be computer and mobile phone technicians as part of the scam operations in Myanmar since 2023 and 2024.

“We are still conducting further investigations under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670) and have recorded the 15 individuals’ statements and they have been handed over to their families.

“Currently, all of them have cooperated during the recording of their statements,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Medical checks found no injuries on the victims, he added.

“Immigration Department checks found that all the victims had exited the country legally through gazetted routes,” Razarudin said.

Bernama reported yesterday that the 15 Malaysians were successfully brought home and were handed over to the police for their statements to be recorded.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the 15 victims are said to be part of 261 victims rescued from the scam syndicate and handed over to the Thai authorities on Feb 12.