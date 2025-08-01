15-year-old teenager reported missing last Sunday, found safe

SEPANG: The 15-year-old girl, who was reported missing since last Sunday, was found safe at 6am this morning.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman in a statement today said the teenager, Nurkhairah Hawabillah Abdul Latif, was found at her friend’s house in Melaka.

“The teenager was handed over to the police by the public who received information from the Sepang District Police Headquarters (IPD) media statement on the missing child,“ he said.

He said the teenager, who was in good condition and safe, had been handed over to his parents in good condition.

“The Sepang IPD would like to thank everyone for all the cooperation and information channelled until the children are found,“ he said.