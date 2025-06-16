150,557 SPM 2024 leavers offered places at IPTA - MOHE

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 150,557 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 leavers have been offered places at public higher learning institutions (IPTA), the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) announced today.

It said the number represents 67.33 per cent of the total 223,624 applications received through the UPUOnline system.

“Of the total, 86,589 applicants were offered places at public universities, 42,058 at polytechnics, 20,427 at community colleges and 1,483 at institutions under the MARA Higher Education Division.

“A total of 17,693 applicants received offers under the special pathway, comprising 16,189 from the B40 group, 590 persons with disabilities, 593 athletes and 321 Orang Asli,” it said in a statement.

The ministry also said that 43 applicants from institutions under the Social Welfare Department were offered places at IPTA.

“Student admissions were based on the principle of meritocracy, with all qualified candidates ranked from the highest to the lowest merit score,” the statement read.

A total of 349 academic programmes were offered this year, comprising 41 certificate-level, 55 foundation, 252 diploma and one bachelor’s degree programme.

Applicants who did not receive an offer may submit an appeal via UPUOnline within 10 days, starting today until 5 pm on June 25.