15,741 contributors register with SOCSO’s self-employment scheme in Melaka

MELAKA: A total of 15,741 contributors from various sectors have registered with the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) from January to September this year in Melaka.

State Health, Human Resources, and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the highest number of contributors came from the support services sector with 6,016 individuals, followed by hawkers (2,194), passenger transport (1,889), and goods and food transport (1,563).

“We hope this number will continue to increase over time, as such contributions provide protection for self-employed individuals in the event of any unfortunate incidents,” he said during the SOCSO Melaka Networking Programme with the Media.

Also present at the event were SOCSO’s Strategic Communications, Branding, and Editorial Branch chief Datuk Tengku Khalidah Tengku Bidin, and SOCSO Melaka director Nur Mohammad Bakhtiar Mohamad Akhir.

Meanwhile, Ngwe said SOCSO Melaka would intensify efforts to reach out to the Orang Asli community in the state to encourage them to participate in the SKSPS scheme, as many of them were self-employed and lived in remote areas.

He further noted that, as Machap Jaya assemblyman, he had sponsored 100 Orang Asli residents in his constituency to raise awareness about the benefits of contributing to the scheme.

Earlier during the event, he also sponsored 21 freelance and contract media practitioners in the state under the SKSPS scheme, providing them with a year’s protection.

This included freelance journalists from the Malaysian National News Agency’s (Bernama) Melaka Bureau.