16 media practitioners receive Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aid for Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixteen media practitioners facing health challenges and personal hardships received contributions under the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA initiative ahead of Deepavali.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching presented the contributions at Wisma Bernama under the theme ‘Sinari Harapan, Utuhkan Perpaduan’.

The event reflected the spirit of compassion and solidarity that underpins the MADANI Government’s values.

Senior officials from the Communications Ministry and Bernama were also present at the ceremony.

Recipients included media professionals from various Tamil language publications and broadcasters.

Former Tamil Malar managing editor Datuk M. Periasamy was represented by his son P. Gunaseelan.

Other recipients included Malaysia Nanban editor-in-chief M. Rajintheram and Minnal FM RTM staff member Kunasundary Nagarajah.

Apart from cash contributions, the recipients also received hampers and essential items.

These tokens acknowledged their dedication and service in the field of journalism.

For the Tamil media, 74 recipients have benefited from the initiative between 2023 and 2025.

An additional 44 individuals received assistance this year alone.

The Tabung Kasih@HAWANA initiative has now benefited 532 media practitioners nationwide since its launch in April 2023.

Implemented by the Communications Ministry through Bernama, it began during National Journalists’ Day celebrations.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to fostering compassion and appreciation for media professionals.

These journalists have contributed significantly to the nation’s development through their work. – Bernama