KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 160 students will be selected as pioneers of a Form Six Education Programme at two public universities starting June 10, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the pilot programme, to be implemented at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), reflects the ministry’s continuous commitment to enhancing the quality and prestige of Form Six education.

“So, InsyaAllah, on June 10, we will receive the first intake of 100 students at UKM and 60 students at USM.

“They (students) will need to apply and meet specific criteria. We are truly looking forward to this pilot initiative,“ she said after officiating the launch and handover of the Anti-Corruption Heroes Comic Collection published by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books (ITBM) at the World Trade Centre (WTC), here today.

The Form Six Education Programme at public universities was announced by the Education Ministry last May 19.

According to her, the teaching staff for the programme will be provided by the ministry, and the teachers are already prepared to implement the pilot programme.

Fadhlina said that in its initial phase, the programme would be carried out at two public universities first, before being expanded to other public universities based on need and suitability.

Commenting on the launch of the comic collection, Fadhlina said it was one of the government’s grassroots efforts to expose children at the primary school level to anti-corruption awareness.

“Hopefully, with these comics and interactive videos we plan to feature on the Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) platform, the ministry can further strengthen advocacy and public awareness, especially among our children, on the importance of combating corruption,” she said.

Earlier, Fadhlina witnessed the handing over of the Wira Anti Rasuah comic collection from MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman to the Director-General of Education Datuk Azman Adnan.

The comic collection is an English to Malay translation of the original book titled ‘Bribe Busters: A Trace Comic Book’ and is in and is in multi-format, namely an informative comic book and video to attract young readers in an effort to instill the value of integrity in students.

The publication of this book is proof of the commitment and togetherness of ITBM and MACC in supporting the government’s efforts in addressing the causes of corruption through the culture of integrity, transparency and accountability starting from the school level in line with the Education Strategy contained in the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028.

To ensure access to this book reaches students and becomes one of the reading and reference materials in educating good values, integrity and patriotism, the book collection will be distributed to all primary schools under the Ministry of Education.