19 JPA sponsored students secure places in world’s top 20 universities

PUTRAJAYA: Nineteen students sponsored by the Public Service Department for the 2023 intake have secured placements at prestigious universities ranked within the top twenty globally by QS World University Rankings.

The department announced this outstanding achievement resulted from the students’ hard work, high discipline, and extraordinary determination throughout their A-Level studies.

These exceptional students will attend renowned institutions including the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University College London, King’s College London, The London School of Economics and Political Science, and The University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom.

Notable achievers include Muhammad Umar Nor’azim, who scored three A* grades and will study Psychological and Behavioural Sciences at the University of Cambridge.

Chng Suzanne achieved four A* grades and will pursue Chemical and Biotechnology Engineering at the same prestigious institution.

Rubinthiran a/l Yogarajah earned three A* grades and will read Chemical Engineering at Imperial College London.

Muhammad Fitri Hatim Zainuddin obtained four A* grades and will study Mathematics at King’s College London.

Their accomplishments bring pride to themselves, their families, and their educational institutions while demonstrating Malaysia’s ability to produce world-class talent.

This success reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to developing outstanding human capital aligned with national aspirations for global competitiveness.

The achievement supports the government’s service excellence values based on integrity and compassion to produce credible future national leaders.

These students now carry significant responsibility as mini ambassadors representing knowledgeable, ethical, and competitive Malaysians internationally.

The Public Service Department hopes they will continue succeeding academically while honouring the country and eventually returning to contribute to national development. – Bernama