1MDB trial adjourned as Najib cites sleep deprivation

PUTRAJAYA: The graft trial of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), was adjourned after the former prime minister reported feeling unwell due to sleep deprivation.

Najib’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, informed Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah after a brief recess that his client was unwell, having suffered from sleeplessness over the past three to four days.

“My Lord, my client has not slept for the last three to four days because of what he was expecting this morning (royal addendum). He is not feeling good. Apart from that, lawyer Wan Azwan Aiman Wan Fakhruddin is also not feeling well.

“We wonder if Yang Arif would be kind enough to take off now and we will continue in the morning,” the veteran lawyer requested.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib did not object to the request.

Judge Sequerah then agreed to adjourn the trial, which will resume at 9.30 am tomorrow.

Earlier during the proceedings, Najib testified that he had never hired or fired anyone at 1MDB, explaining that all appointments were proposed by the board, and he would formalise their decisions in writing when necessary.

“The narrative that I wielded absolute control over 1MDB is inconsistent with the facts and the actual operational autonomy exercised by its management,” he said during questioning by his lawyer Wan Azwan Aiman.

The former Pekan MP is defending himself against 25 charges, including four counts of using his position to secure RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds in bribes and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same amount.

On Oct 30, Justice Sequerah ruled that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against Najib, ordering him to enter his defence.